Why knife crime is on the rise, according to Portsmouth MP

POLICE officers being ‘overworked and under-resourced’ is the reason knife crime is on the rise, according to a Portsmouth MP.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has voiced his concern after figures from the Office for National Statistics showed an increase of 19 per cent in violent knife crime offences.

He says that the police cuts are at fault for the sharp increase.

Mr Morgan said: ‘In many ways, this further rise in violent crime isn’t the least bit surprising, but that makes it no less horrendous.

‘If you remove 21,000 police officers from this country’s streets then inevitably violent offences are far harder to prevent and prosecute.

‘The Tories are putting the public, and the brave officers who serve to defend that at grave risk.

‘Portsmouth has fewer bobbies on the beat and those that remain are overworked and under-resourced.

‘The statistics from the ONS show just that it is more important than ever that the Offensive Weapons Bill is effective and comprehensive.’