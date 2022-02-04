Louise Poole’s husband, Simon Poole, lost his life after being hit by a BMW X5 on a pedestrian crossing in 2019.

Ms Poole called for more speed awareness at the sentencing hearing today.

The father of three children was killed by Deividas Balkauskas, 41, at the Red Funnel ferry terminal in Southampton.

Simon Poole, a father of three (pictured at the back), was killed by Deividas Balkauskas, 41, at a pedestrian crossing.

Balkauskas from Eling Road, Totton, was sentenced today at Southampton Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in November 2021.

Alongside a two-year suspended sentence, he also received a 12-month ban from driving, 250 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay costs of £1,000.

Mrs Poole said: ‘The last two years have been devastating for our family and while today’s decision goes some way to help us move on with our lives, learning to live without Simon remains a daily struggle.

‘I’m certain that, had Balkauskas been driving at a safe speed, Simon would have survived, and I would still have my husband and our children their father.

‘To any driver seeing this, I would say “please, please slow down on the roads”.

‘Simon was my best friend, we met 28 years ago and built a family together, and the actions of one man have taken him away from me and my family.

‘It doesn’t bring Simon back, but at least Balkauskas will face some consequences for his actions.’

Matthew Claxson, personal injury partner at law firm, Moore Barlow, was supporting Mrs Poole and her family at the hearing.

He said: ‘This is yet another tragic example of the pain wrought by speeding and careless driving.

‘Balkauskas did not set out to kill that day, but his wanton disregard for safety is the reason Simon is no longer with us.

‘The government’s recent changes to the Highway Code reinforces the importance that motorist must remain extra vigilant for pedestrians at junctions and crossings at all times.

‘I hope that Balkauskas’ sentence will serve to remind people how important it is to take care on the roads.’

