Wife’s desperate appeal to find missing husband

THE WIFE of a restaurant owner has put out a desperate appeal to the public to find her missing husband.

Christine Goble runs The Nook in Warsash with her husband Malcolm Goble who was last seen on Saturday night at 5.40pm in Park Gate.

Christine said: ‘We are really worried about him and just want him home.

‘We want him to know that he is loved no matter what.’

Christine explained that Malcolm, 41, also went missing five weeks ago and tried to take his life but had since been working to resolve his issues.

She said: ‘Last year he was under so much pressure and a few weeks ago tried to take his own life but we have been helping him and tried to support him.’

Malcolm is dad to six-year-old Edward, William, 4 and Dottie, 3.

Christine said: ‘He is an amazing dad and the kids really want him home.

‘I just hope if people see him then they can let the police know as they have been out looking for him.

‘Even if he walks past a shop and sees this appeal, I hope it shows him he is so so loved.’

Malcolm and his wife Christine recently took part in Channel 5 show, Peyton and Polizzi’s Restaurant Rescues, fronted by Alex Polizzi.

The pair, who have run the eatery for four years, were given tips on their signage and menu and hoped the TV show would put their restaurant on the map.

Malcolm is described as white, 6ft 2ins, broad build and was last seen at the Esso Garage in Park Gate at 5.40pm.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 44180110166.