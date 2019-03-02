A MURDER investigation has been launched after a baby girl was found dead.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he is currently being quizzed by detectives.

Flowers left on Fleming Court in the Shevington area of Wigan, following the arrest of a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder a baby girl died. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Greater Manchester Police have said that officers were alert by medical staff that a one-year-old child was being taken to hospital with head injuries at 2pm on Thursday.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff the baby girl died from her injuries yesterday.

Forensic teams have been searching a property on Fleming Court in the Shevington area of Wigan.

Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Daniels, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: ‘All murder investigations are understandably upsetting but when it involves a child as young as this it’s particularly distressing for everyone involved.

‘This tragic case will no doubt have an impact on all those who knew her as well as the wider community and my heart goes out to those who loved this little girl.

‘We are currently trying to build a picture of what has happened in the lead up to this little girl’s death and how she has come to sustain her injuries.

‘Specially trained officers continue to offer their support to loved ones at this terrible time.

‘While this investigation progresses we’d encourage anyone who might have information about this death to please contact us.’

Information can be passed on to police by calling 0161 856 9171 quoting reference number 1109 of 28/02/19 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.