Woman, 18, grabbed by man who had followed her in Hampshire

A woman was followed by a man who grabbed in Hampshire

The victim, who is 18, was walking along the footpath at the rear of Asda in Brighton Hill, Basingstoke, at around 10.40pm on July 18 when the incident happened.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

She reported to police that the man followed her and grabbed her arm but she struggled free and ran away.

READ MORE: Latest update from criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

The man is described as being aged between 45 – 50, around six foot tall, of slim build and wearing a grey hooded jacket and glasses.

If you think you recognise the person in the E-fit or have any information regarding this incident, please get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting reference 44190326039.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Two cars erupt in 8ft high flames after 'bangs' wake neighbours in Portsmouth

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.