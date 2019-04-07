Have your say

AN 18-YEAR-OLD woman was punched in the face as a thug tried to undo her jeans in an attempted sexual assault.

Hampshire police are investigating after the attacker ran from the scene of the incident in Bittern Close, Gosport, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The victim was walking alone when a man approached her and hit her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

He then continued to punch her and tried to undo her jeans before running off.

Officers said the man fled when the victim attempted to push him away.

They are now urging any witnesses to the attack, which occurred between 12.30am and 1am, to contact them.

The woman was the victim of an attempted sexual assault in Bittern Close Gosport. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The attacker is described as being 5ft 7in tall of a slim build, wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, jeans and glasses.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190118921.