Woman, 20, sexually assaulted in Portsmouth park

POLICE are investigating a sexual assault in a Portsmouth park last night.

Officers received a report that a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Ravelin Park, between Museum Road and Cambridge Road, in the city centre.

The woman had been walking along Museum Road at around 7.20pm when a man asked her where she was going.

She felt uncomfortable so changed direction and entered the park to get away from the man.

While in Ravelin Park, the woman was pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted by the man. The victim shouted and he ran off towards Burnaby Road.

The woman ran out of the park onto Landport Terrace and called police.

The man was white, of an average build, around 5ft 9ins, middle-aged and had stubble. He had a deep voice and was wearing a woolly hat, a long puffy coat and dark jeans.

Detective Inspector Penny Murray, from the Amberstone Team, said: ‘An investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and to identify the suspect in this incident.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Museum Road and Cambridge Road around the time of the incident and may have seen anything suspicious.

‘We would also like to hear from anyone in the area who has a private CCTV system, or anyone who was driving in this area with a dash cam.’

Neighbourhood Inspector David Knowles said they have increased police patrols in the area.

‘Understandably the woman was left very shaken and scared by this incident,’ he said.

‘However I would like to reassure the community that this type of incident is not common and would remind people to stay alert, not alarmed.

‘We have increased police patrols in the area to provide reassurance in the community and would urge anyone who may have information to speak to us.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180007449.