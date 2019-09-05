Woman, 21, sexually assaulted walking through Southsea

POLICE have released the image of a man they would like speak to following the sexual assault of a 21-year old woman in Southsea.

The woman was walking in St Pauls Road, Southsea, at around 8am on Saturday August 31.

A police spokesman said she was approached from behind by a man who ‘touched her inappropriately’ over her clothing.

Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identify the man.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190310721.

