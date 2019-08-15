A SHORT sandal-wearing robber with ‘a fish tattoo on his neck’ punched a woman in the back of the head before stealing hundreds of pounds.

The cowardly thug attacked the 40-year-old woman in Fratton Road, Fratton, sometime between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for help

The victim had withdrawn money from the Polski Sklep shop, moments earlier.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘The victim, a 40-year-old woman, withdrew money from the Polski Sklep shop and walked south towards the junction with Lucknow Street.

‘A man punched her from behind, causing her to fall to the pavement. He took the money she was carrying out of her hand. Around £300 was taken.

‘The man ran off eastwards in the direction of Manchester Road.’

Police described the attacker as black, about 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build. He had short cropped hair with a tattoo on the right side of his neck that ‘looked like a fish’. He was wearing shorts, white socks and sandals.

A spokesman for Hampshire police added: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who remembers seeing the man as described.

‘Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190287186.’

Alternatively, people can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

