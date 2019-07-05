Woman, 50, at centre of Hambledon murder probe died 'from neck injuries'

A WOMAN whose death sparked a murder investigation died from neck injuries, a post mortem has found.

Keen runner Joanna Thompson, 50, died after an incident at her home in Vicarage Lane, Hambledon, on Monday at 12.40pm.

Joanna Thompson died in Vicarage Lane in Hambledon on Monday, July 1. Picture: Hampshire police

Now Hampshire police has said a post mortem ‘indicated that the cause of death was injuries to the neck’.

A police spokesman said: ‘Joanna’s next of kin were informed and are being supported by specialist officers.’

Police arrested a teenager on suspicion of murder.

Joanna Thompson. Picture: Neil Marshall (180922-508)

The teenager has been released from custody under investigation but has now been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Police have refused to give the teenager’s age or gender.

