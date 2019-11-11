Woman, 51, set for attempted murder trial accused of attack on 63-year-old Bishop's Waltham woman

​A WOMAN charged with attempted murder will face trial in the new year.

Paula Ayres, 51, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday.

Police at the scene of an incident in Oak Road in Bishop's Waltham on July 22. Picture: Tom Cotterill

Ayres, of Willow Road, Bishop’s Waltham, is accused of trying to ​​kill 63-year-old Julie Page on July 22.

She denies attempted murder and theft.

A trial is due to take place on January 13 and is expected to last up to five days.

Addressing Ayres, judge Timothy Mousley QC said: ‘The trial is now set for the 13th of January and in the meantime you will be remanded into custody.’

