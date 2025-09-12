A 59-year-old woman was punched to the back of the head and knocked unconscious outside of a Royal British Legion in a mystery attack.

Police think these people may have witnessed the incident | Hants police

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack outside the Royal British Legion at the junction between Brook Lane and Pine Walk in Park Gate on Saturday 26 July. The victim was seemingly assaulted from behind before hitting the ground.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw what happened including two women who were seen in the area at the time - with CCTV images of these women now released as part of the appeal.

The first woman is described as 25 to 35-years-old with blonde hair with darker roots. She was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and a black handbag.

The second woman is described as 25 to 35-years-old with dark brown hair (worn in a ponytail). She was wearing a white t-shirt, black trousers, with a black bag.

If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, call 101 and quote 44250335817. If you have CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone, or doorbell camera footage then contact police.

