Woman, 63, arrested after driving into four parked vehicles outside Portsmouth pub​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A WOMAN has been arrested and charged with drink driving after a car crashed into four vehicles early on Sunday morning.

Hants Roads Policing unit arrested a 63-year-old woman in Stamshaw Road, Stamshaw, yesterday.

The driver of the car not only damaged all four vehicles, but also failed the breath test.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘We have charged someone in connection with this incident.

‘Gladys Oppong, 63, of Howard Road, Hilsea, has been charged with driving when alcohol level is above the limit.

‘She has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on March 5.’

Police say nobody was seriously injured in the incident.