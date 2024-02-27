Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Priscilla Flaherty, 35, of Epworth Road, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court to drink-driving and being drunk in charge of a child under seven following the incident on Friday January 19 around 11.30am. Officers were spotted in pursuit of a vehicle in Locarno Road, Copnor, where up to four vehicles were damaged. Flaherty was arrested in nearby Allcot Road.

Flaherty was breathalysed by police and was found to be over double the drink-drive limit with a reading of 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The limit is 35mcg.

No one was hurt as debris was seen strewn across the road. A Hampshire police spokesperson previously said: "We were called at 11.22am on Friday (January 19) to a report of a single road traffic collision on Copnor Road. The vehicle involved in the collision was then driven along Locarno Road and Allcot Road. It collided with a number of parked vehicles. No injuries were reported.”