Emergency personnel were deployed to the address in Woodlands Way, Bursledon, after they received calls about a burning smell. Crews from Hamble, Hightown and St Mary’s arrived at the scene at 8.30pm on Saturday evening.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the burning smell was caused by a hob being left on. HIWFRS added that one woman was taken out of the property but lashed out at one of the firefighters.

The arrest was made at an address in Woodlands Way, Bursledon, on Saturday at 8.30pm. Picture: Google Street View.

Police were called to the scene and she was arrested. HIWFRS said: ‘The incident was caused by a hob being left on. One adult female casualty was assisted from the property and due to displaying aggressive behaviour towards a firefighter, was then detained by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.’