Woman arrested in drugs bust at Gosport home

A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with the intent to supply after police searched her home.

Police officers searched a property in Tukes Avenue, Gosport, last week.

Tukes Avenue. Picture: Paul Jacobs

Hampshire Constabulary has now confirmed that a 28-year-old woman was arrested.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers carried out a search warrant at an address in Tukes Avenue, Gosport, on January 4 at around 6.30am.

‘A 28-year-old woman from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

‘She has been released under investigation.’