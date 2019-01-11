Woman arrested in drugs bust at Gosport home

A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with the intent to supply after police searched her home.
Police officers searched a property in Tukes Avenue, Gosport, last week.
Hampshire Constabulary has now confirmed that a 28-year-old woman was arrested.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers carried out a search warrant at an address in Tukes Avenue, Gosport, on January 4 at around 6.30am.
‘A 28-year-old woman from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
‘She has been released under investigation.’