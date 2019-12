A WOMAN has been arrested following reports of an assault at Tipton House in Southsea.

Police were called at 4.06pm on Thursday night following a report of an assault against a police officer and two further people. Two people had to been treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A statement from the police said: ‘One woman has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of Actual Bodily Harm and one of assaulting a police officer. She remains in custody at this time.’