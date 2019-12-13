Woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer at Portsmouth tower block

A WOMAN has been arrested following an assault at Tipton House in Southsea.

Police were called at 4.06pm on Thursday following a report of two people being assaulted.

The incident happened at Tipton House. Picture: Google Maps

Two people had to been treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A statement from the police said: ‘One woman has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of Actual Bodily Harm and one of assaulting a police officer.

‘She remains in custody at this time.’

