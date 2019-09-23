Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Portsmouth hit-and-run

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a driver suffered a head injury in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

The injured woman was driving a blue Audi A3 in Knowsley Road, Cosham, when her vehicle crashed with a grey Ford Focus being driven by another woman at 9.42am.

Police at the scene of a crash in Knowsley Road, Cosham, in Portsmouth at around 10am. The driver of a blue Audi involved in the crash was seen 'running' away from the scene, police said. Picture: Richard Lemmer'

Police said the Ford driver was seen ‘running’ away shortly after the crash.

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. She is in custody.

PC Rob Lewis, who attended the scene along with an ambulance and two police vehicles, said: ‘Witnesses said the driver of the Audi was travelling south along the High Street towards Portsmouth.

READ MORE: Biggest ever football operation in Hampshire ahead of Portsmouth v Southampton

Police at the scene of a crash in Knowsley Road, Cosham, in Portsmouth at around 10am. Picture: Richard Lemmer

‘The Ford Focus attempted a right turn into Knowsley Road and collided with the Audi.

‘Witnesses said they saw the female driver of the Ford Focus running east along Knowsley Road, away from the scene.’

Passerby Sam Edge, 31, from Cosham, said the incident would cause traffic ‘mayhem’ on the High Street.

He said: ‘I don’t know how they are going to clear this.

‘We don’t normally have road accidents like this around here.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

READ MORE: Possible road closures in Portsmouth tomorrow night for Southampton game