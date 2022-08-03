The bloody fight took place in the early hours of Monday morning in Milton Road, Milton.

Police were scrambled to the stretch of road opposite Edgeware Road, near the petrol station, to reports of a fight involved a man and a woman between 12.30am and 1.05am.

A 25-year-old woman from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and a 34-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A spokesman for The News: ‘Both have been bailed with conditions until August 29 while enquiries continue.

‘The man sustained injuries to his leg and face during the altercation.’

Police Staff Investigator Martin Khunga is leading the investigation. He said: ‘As part of our enquiries, we know that two young men on pedal bikes were at the scene shortly before police arrived at the scene.

‘We believe they may be valuable witnesses in our investigation and we would ask that they come forward to speak to us.

‘If you know who they are, or if you witnessed the incident yourself, please get in touch.

‘Similarly, if you have CCTV, dash cam, mobile phone or ring doorbell footage showing what happened we would like to hear from you.’