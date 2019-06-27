Woman assaulted at bus stop in Portsmouth

Have your say

A WOMAN was attacked in a late night assault at a bus stop.

The incident happened in Kingston Road, Fratton, near the Eastern Stores Chinese Supermarket at sometime between 9.30pm and midnight on Sunday.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The woman, who is 27, suffered bruising to her throat and nose as a result of the assault.

Hampshire Constabulary have said: ‘We would like to speak to a man who intervened and caused the suspect to leave the scene.

‘A 34 year old man has been arrested and bailed in connection with this investigation.

‘If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please call 101, quoting 44190215762.’

