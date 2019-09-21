Woman burned as yobs chuck lit fireworks out of car in Gosport and Fareham

Thugs have launched fireworks at a cyclist and a pedestrian in chaotic spree of mindless violence.

A night of terror struck as yobs in a blue pick up style truck chucked lit fireworks at people across Gosport.

Incidents have been reported across the borough on social media.

Hampshire police confirmed to The News officers had two reports.

A woman in her 50s was burned when a firework hit her in the leg at around 12.30am this morning in Brockhurst Road.

And a cyclist was targeted in Newgate Lane, Fareham, at around 10.50pm on Friday.

The rider was uninjured.

Unconfirmed reports indicate other people were burned in other incidents.

The noise of fireworks sent concern spiralling through Gosport as people were unsure what it was.

An image of a woman’s wound from the Brockhurst Road incident was uploaded on a popular Gosport Facebook page.

One Facebook user wrote: ‘This is just ridiculous now, someone is going to be killed, this lady was so lucky.’

Another person added: ‘I heard all this last night and looked out just saw two cars driving past.

‘Another man stopped a police car to say what he had seen.’

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Enquiries are ongoing.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190337429 for the incident in Brockhurst Road, and 44190336871 for the incident in Newgate Lane.’