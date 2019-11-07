Woman charged over death of former Warsash businessman in the Caribbean

Have your say

A woman has been charged with causing the death of a British expatriate living in the Caribbean.

Robert Hathaway, 66, was found dead at his home in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet, in January and his death has been treated by police as homicide.

Before emigrating to the Caribbean he had spent nine years running a yacht repair company in Warsash.

A spokeswoman for St Lucia Police told a press conference: ‘Elizabeth Janelle Volney, a 22-year-old resident of Ti Morne, Union, was arrested and charged on 2 November 2019 for causing the death of Bob Hathaway.

‘She was taken to court on November 4 and has since been remanded to custody.’

READ MORE: Unexploded mine found at recycling centre in Hampshire

The Times reported in January that Mr Hathaway had been living with two much younger women prior to his death.

He reportedly referred to them as his ‘bisexual roommates’ according to the paper.

According to his LinkedIn page Mr Hathaway had been the technical director of Victoria Yachts Limited, based in Warsash, between January 1990 and September 1999.

He sailed to St Lucia in 2001 and bought land in Marigot Bay, going on to found Marigot Sunshine marina on the Island five years later.

Keats Compton, president of the Marine Industries Association of Saint Lucia told PA after his death: ‘Apart from anything else, Bob was a pal of mine. He was on the executive committee of the association and he was an integral part of it.’

Mr Hathaway’s company catered for smaller sailing yachts and superyachts.

READ MORE: Fundraising page set up for Hampshire man who had foot bitten off by shark in Australia

His business website says he studied engineering at the University of Cambridge before going on to a career in local government.

He spent 14 years working for Haringey Council prior to starting with Victoria Yachts in Warsash.

At 37, Mr Hathaway spent a sabbatical year cruising the Mediterranean, prompting him to change careers.

A CV on the site gives his marital status as divorced and says he was vice-president of the Caribbean Marine Association.

His Facebook page says he was originally from the village of Codford St Peter in Wiltshire.