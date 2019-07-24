Woman charged with attempted murder after 63-year-old stabbed in Bishop's Waltham

DETECTIVES investigating a stabbing in a ‘quiet street’ have charged a woman with attempted murder.

Emergency services were called to Oak Road in Bishop’s Waltham at around 11.30am on Monday following the incident.

The scene in Oak Road, Bishop's Waltham. Photo: Tom Cotterill

The victim – a 63-year-old woman – was taken to hospital in Southampton.

Police charged Paula Jane Ayres, 51, of Willow Road, Bishop’s Waltham, with attempted murder last night and she is due to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.

Residents who lived nearby spoke of their horror at the attack earlier this week.

A 40-year-old mother-of-two, who asked not to be named, said: ‘I have lived here for 17 years and I have never ever seen anything like that before.

‘This is the sort of street where you keep you doors open. It’s the place where nothing ever really happens.’

Another 39-year-old woman, who recently moved into the street, added: ‘It’s absolutely shocking. I can’t believe it. It frightens you when you think about something like that happening on your doorstep.

‘You only see or hear about this on the TV, you never think it’ll be someone you know or in your street that it really happens.’

Oak Road in Bishop’s Road was cordoned off by police following the stabbing on Monday morning and an air ambulance was called to the scene.

Carol Osborne, 74, who has lived in the street for 55 years, only found out about the attack when her husband Oz, 56, came home after walking their dog, Gypsy.

The grandmother-of-five said: ‘I have never seen so many emergency services in one place in all my life. There were ambulances and police everywhere.’