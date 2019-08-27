Woman charged with Bishop's Waltham attempted murder after stabbing sees her case adjourned

A WOMAN charged with an attempted murder in Bishop’s Waltham saw her case adjourned for a psychiatric report.

Paula Ayres, 51, of Willow Road, Bishop’s Waltham, is accused of repeatedly stabbing 63-year-old Julie Page, also of Bishop’s Waltham, in Oak Road in July.

The defendant appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court via video link today for a plea hearing. But following a request for a psychiatric report no pleas were entered.

She indicated she would be pleading not guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing.

Ayres will now appear at court on October 22. She remains remanded in custody.