Woman charged with drink driving after road accident in Havant

A WOMAN will appear in court later this month after a road accident last weekend.

Marzena Bolechowska, 38 from Baybridge Road, Havant, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol level.

The vehicle on its side in Prospect Lane Picture: Louise Fry

She is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 20.

It comes after an incident in the early hours of Saturday, August 3, when emergency services found a vehicle flipped on its side in Prospect Lane, Havant.

Police reported at the time that nobody was seriously injured.

