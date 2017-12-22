Woman chases two thugs after they robbed her in Southsea

Have your say

TWO thugs robbed a woman as she was walked alone through Southsea.

The 21-year-old victim was walking in Flint Street, just past the Koh Thai restaurant, on Sunday, when she was approached by two males at about 5.30pm.

A police spokesman said: ‘Her mobile phone was grabbed and she ran after the suspects until losing sight of them at the junction of Kings Road.

‘A rose gold iPhone 6s in a purple case was taken. The woman was not injured.’

The tallest suspect was white, of slim build, aged between 18 and 22 with blonde curly hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured hat, thick black coat and tight black trousers.

The second suspect was shorter, white and of slim build. He was aged between 13 and 17 with short hair. He was wearing dark-coloured hat, that was possibly brown, tight black trousers and black shoes.

Witnesses can call police on 101 quoting 44170488875 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.