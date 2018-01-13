Woman fined £330 for being over the limit and for assault

Have your say

A WOMAN caught over the limit was fined £330 after also assaulting a woman.

Emily Alden-Court, 20, of Church Road, Locks Heath, admitted assault by beating and being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit on July 3 last year.

Portsmouth magistrates heard she had 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the 35 limit.

Magistrates imposed 10 points on her licence.

She must pay £90 to the assault victim, £100 prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

She was caught at Locks Heath Centre car park in charge of a Vauxhall car.

Her guilty plea was taken into consideration when she was sentenced.