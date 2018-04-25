Woman handled a stolen £450 guitar

A WOMAN convicted of handling a stolen guitar has been ordered to pay £120.

Leanne Eames, 30, of Kite Close, Waterlooville, was found guilty of the charge at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

The item was a £450 Ibanez guitar belonging to The Music Room in Portsmouth city centre.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Eames had denied the charge but was found guilty at a trial presided over by magistrates in February.