A WOMAN has been threatened at knifepoint inside her own home in Gosport, according to police.

In an aggravated burglary in Fort Road, Anglesey, yesterday afternoon, a 45-year-old woman came home from walking her dog when a man entered her bedroom and demanded money – while threatening her with a knife.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture: Robert Layburn.

When she shouted for help, he then sprayed her in the face with an unknown liquid.

Nothing was stolen and the woman is not seriously hurt.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place around 5.50pm.

Detective inspector Abbie Leeson said: ‘This is a very unusual incident, especially in this area of Gosport. The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be regularly patrolling the area and speaking to residents.

‘Anyone with concerns can speak to detectives conducting enquiries in the area or uniformed members of our Neighbourhood Policing Team. We have not received any other similar reports in the area.

‘We are keen to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area that may assist our enquiries. We would also like to hear from any pedestrians or dog walkers who may have seen the man in the area or around the nearby golf course and beach.’

The victim described her attacker as a 6ft 1in dark skinned man of slender build; he spoke with a foreign accent and was wearing a black coat over a grey hooded top, with the hood pulled up and the bottom half of his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190029342.