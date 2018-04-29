Woman hit by car outside popular Southsea pub

Have your say

A WOMAN suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Southsea.

Police were called to Elm Grove following the collision between the 25-year-old pedestrian and a Renault Twingo.

The incident happened outside popular pub the One Eyed Dog on Friday night.

Police closed part of the road while the woman was treated by paramedics.

Officers were called at 10.46pm.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Police said the woman had serious injuries and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

She added: ‘The driver of the car was not injured.’