A WOMAN was hit with a motorcycle helmet and kicked during robbery on King George V playing field.

The victim, who is 46, was on the field sometime between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Sunday when she approached a group of about six teenagers.

The robbery happened in King George V playing field in Cosham.

It’s alleged that one of the boys in the group hit the woman around the head with his green and white motorcycle helmet.

The victim then fell to the floor and was kicked by another boy.

The woman got her purse out and one of the boys grabbed it. The boy also grabbed her handbag and stole the woman’s phone, leaving her bag behind.

READ MORE: Latest cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Shortly afterwards, two girls from the group went back to check the woman was ok and returned her purse and phone, however £50 had been stolen.

The boys have been described as:

Boy one

- White

- About 16-years-old

- Dark brown hair, swept to the side

- He had a green and white motorcycle helmet

READ MORE: Reckless driver reversed his van down M25 and hit minibus driven by Hampshire man

Boy two

- White

- 15-16-years-old

- He had a dark-coloured helmet

Hampshire Constabulary have said: ‘We’d particularly like to hear from the two girls who helped the woman. One of the girls was wearing a strappy top and white jeans and the other girl was wearing a mustard-coloured coat and had brown wavy hair.’

Anyone who recognises the boys from the description, or has any information, is asked to call 101 quoting 44190189347.