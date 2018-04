Have your say

A WOMAN who damaged a car and assaulted another woman must pay £370.

Stephanie Stevens-Ballard, 37, of Anne Crescent, Waterlooville, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage to an Audi A3 on January 1.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a £20 victim surcharge, £85 prosecution costs, £180 fine and £85 compensation.

Her guilty plea was taken into account when she was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.