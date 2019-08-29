Woman in her 80s left shaken after thug tries to snatch her purse in Lee-on-the-Solent

AN ELDERLY woman was left shaken after a thug tried to steal her purse.
Police were called to Marine Parade East in Lee-on-the-Solent to reports the item had been snatched from a woman in her 80s.
The incident occurred just before 8pm on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said officers attended the incident but the person responsible had left the scene when they arrived.
The purse was found in a nearby alleyway and nothing had been stolen from inside.
Call 101, quoting 44190306374, if you have information on the incident.