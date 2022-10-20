News you can trust since 1877
Woman in Portsmouth Wetherspoons toilet cubicle shocked after phone camera appears under door

A woman was left shocked after a phone camera appeared under the door while she was in a pub toilet cubicle.

By Tom Morton
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 6:39pm

It happened at the Isambard Kingdom Brunel Wetherspoons pub in Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth.

A woman in her 50s went into the female toilets.

The man to whom police want to speak after an incident at the Isambard Kingdom Brunel pub on Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth, in which a phone camera was pushed under the door of a toilet cubicle which a woman was using

A police spokeswoman said: ‘As she was in one of the cubicles she saw a phone camera appear under the cubicle door. As she exited the toilets she was followed closely by a man, who had already been inside the female toilets when she entered.’

Police have been investigating and have now released a picture of a man to whom they want to speak about the incident.

He is in his early 30s, 6ft, and white. He has short brown hair and facial hair, and has tattoos on his arms and hands. He was wearing all-black clothing including boots and a cap, and carried a black rucksack.

It happened on Friday, September 16 at about 5pm.

Call 101 quoting 44220378312.

Information can also be submitted online here.