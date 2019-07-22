Woman is rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Bishop's Waltham this morning

POLICE have made an arrest after a woman was stabbed repeatedly.

The victim was at an address in Oak Road, Bishop’s Waltham, when she was attacked at about 11.30am.

A woman has been stabbed in Bishop's Waltham

She is understood to have received injuries to her neck in the attack, with police saying she was taken to hospital and was in a ‘stable condition’.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police added: ‘A 51-year-old woman from Bishops Waltham has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and is currently in police custody.

South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) was contacted at 11.33am and sent a consultant ‘pre-hospital care practitioner’ in a rapid response vehicle, with a paramedic team leader, an ambulance.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed at the recreation ground in Hoe Road and were joined by an air ambulance critical care car to the scene.

A Scas spokesman said: ‘After treatment at the scene she was taken by road in a potentially serious, but stable, condition to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton.’

Police officers have been seen searching the area close to Bishop’s Waltham Junior School.

The school’s headteacher, Darren Campbell, has since sent a message out to reassure parents.

He said: ‘There appears to be an ongoing police-related incident happening on the Ridgemede Estate. Rest assured, this has nothing to do with the school – we are carrying on as normal.’

Police have not issued an appeal for witnesses.