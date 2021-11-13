Woman is sexually assaulted by two men as she walked through Southsea street
A WOMAN was sexually assaulted by two perverts during an attack on Armistice Day, police have said.
The attack took place in Wimbledon Park Road, Southsea, at 4.30pm on Thursday.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, was in Wimbledon Park when two men approached and sexually assaulted her.
One suspect is described as a white man aged between 18 and 25-years-old, around 5ft 7ins tall with short dark brown hair. He also had a short dark goatee. He was described as wearing a dark hoody, dark tracksuit bottoms, new shoes, a bum-bag around his waist and a wedding ring.
The second suspect was a white man, aged between 18 and 25-years-old, around 5ft tall with dark brown hair in a bob. He also had a long dark goatee, and wore dark tracksuit bottoms with black shoes and glasses on his head.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help.
‘Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you recognise the men in the description, or have dash-cam footage from the area?’
Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210453545. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.