Have your say

MAGISTRATES imposed a curfew on a woman who assaulted two people.

Gemma Taylor, 26, of Taylors Close, Yapton, West Sussex, admitted assault by beating and assaulting a police officer on January 1 in Portsmouth.

City magistrates imposed a community order with eight-week curfew.

Taylor must pay £200 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge .

Her pleas were taken into account when she was sentenced.