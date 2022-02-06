Woman kicked in the face twice and sexually assaulted during night street attack by 'stocky' man

A WOMAN was kicked in the face twice before being sexually assaulted by a ‘stocky’ man who then fled the scene during a terrifying night street attack.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 1:20 pm

The victim was walking along Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, around 1am when she was set upon by an unknown man.

‘The suspect kicked the woman twice to the face and sexually assaulted her before running away’, police said.

Police appeal

The woman made it home before phoning police.

She has since attended hospital and is now being supported by specialist officers.

Police said the man is described as white, in his 30s, about 6ft tall and of stocky build.

He had light brown/blonde hair and was wearing a black jumper or cardigan, dark blue trousers and black Nike shoes.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage from the area around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 81 of 03/02.

