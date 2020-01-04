Woman kicks man away as he grabs her from behind in Southsea

A WOMAN was forced to kick away a man who grabbed hold of her as she walked to her car.

Police are looking for the man who grabbed the woman from behind as she walked along Whitwell Road, Southsea, at 5.15pm on Thursday January 2.

Police are looking for a man who grabbed a woman as she walked down Whitwell Road.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘It was reported that a man grabbed a woman’s coat from behind as the woman was walking.

READ MORE: Thieves steal £3,000 worth of cigarettes from lorry on M3

‘She kicked backwards before running to the car and left the scene.

The woman was not reported as being injured.

Whitwell Road, Southsea.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting 44200001966.