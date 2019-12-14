Woman raped in car park in town centre in Sussex

A POLICE investigation has been launched after a woman was raped in a car park.

The 33-year-old victim was walking home when she was attacked in the High Street surface car park off Chatsworth Road, Worthing between 10.40 and 11pm on Thursday.

Police have been examining the scene and surrounding area and the victim is receiving support from specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Steve Cobbett of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: ‘This is a very unusual and serious incident for the area and we have an intensive investigation under way.

‘If you saw anything suspicious in the area around that time or if you have any other information about the incident please contact us online or call 101, quoting Operation Kerswell.

‘Although there is no evidence that this is part of a pattern of crimes we are stepping up patrols in the immediate area and anyone with concerns or information can also talk to any of our officers and PCSOs.’

