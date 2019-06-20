Woman raped in Isle of Wight graveyard

A MAN who was arrest after a woman was raped in a graveyard has been released on bail.

The victim was attacked in the churchyard of St Catherine's in Church Street, Ventnor on the Isle of Wight, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

St Catherine's in Vetnor, Isle of Wight. Picture: Google Maps

The BBC reports that a 35-year-old man from Sandown had been arrested on suspicion of rape and that the woman, who is in her 30s, was being supported by specialist officers.

Hampshire Constabulary have now said that he has been released on bail with conditions until July 16.

