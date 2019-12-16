Woman riding a bike taken to hospital after being robbed at knife point in Fratton

A woman riding a bike through Fratton was left with minor injuries after being robbed at knife point on Saturday morning.

The robber, who was armed with a pen knife, threatened the cyclist before stealing her handbag.

Holbrook Road, where the woman was robbed.

The incident left the 49-year-old woman with minor injuries, requiring medical treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 5.17am following reports of a robbery in Holbrook Road, Portsmouth.

‘A woman on a bicycle was threatened with a pen knife and minor injuries.

‘Investigations are ongoing.’

No description of a suspect were given at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44190448771.