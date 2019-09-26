Woman robbed of phone while walking near Portsmouth train station

Have your say

A woman was robbed of her phone while walking near to Fratton station.

The victim was walking along Claremont Road in Fratton just before 9pm on Wednesday when a man snatched her Huawei PRO mobile phone and ran off.

Claremont Road. Picture: Google Maps

The woman suffered a minor hand injury during the robbery.

READ MORE: Retrial to be held in drugs case at Portsmouth Crown Court

She described the man as Asian, about 5ft 8ins tall, aged between 18 and 24 years and of slim to medium build.

He had short black hair and a green puffa-style jacket.

READ MORE: Prolific burglar jailed for more than three years

Police have asked anyone who saw a man matching this description to call them on 101 quoting crime reference number 4419034342.