Woman’s ‘breasts and buttocks’ grabbed in Portsmouth sexual assault

A WOMAN in her 20s was grabbed from behind in Portsmouth and touched in a sexual manner, according to police.

Hampshire Constabulary says that the woman was assaulted in Cross Street, Portsea, at around 11pm on Sunday, March 3.

Police say that the woman was walking along the street when a man grabbed her from behind and touched her breasts and buttocks.

The man then walked away towards Queen Street.

The suspect is white, around 5ft 10in tall and of medium build.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the incident should call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190076125.