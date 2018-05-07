Woman’s car stolen after man forces her out of driving seat at junction

POLICE are looking for a man who was assaulted during a vehicle robbery in Fareham yesterday morning.

The man was trying to help a woman after her car was stolen in Belvoir Close at 10.40am yesterday.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, had stopped at the junction of Belvoir Close and Gosport Road, when a man got into the passenger seat and forced her to get out.

Another man, with long hair and a ginger beard, tried to stop the man driving off in the car, but was assaulted and the car drove off.

The car, a Mitsubishi Colt was found a short time later on Eastern Road, following a collision with a Renault Scenic.

Fortunately no one was injured but the driver of the Mitsubishi had left the scene.

DC Samantha Barber said: ‘We are keen to speak to the man with the ginger beard who tried to help this woman.

‘He had left the scene before we had arrived and he may have information that could really help with our investigation.’

‘We would also like to speak to anyone who saw the theft of the car or the collision in Eastern Road.’

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44180167349.

A 23-year-old man from Hayling Island has been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody at this time.