Woman sexually assaulted as she walked alone through Portsmouth

A woman was sexually assaulted as she walked through Portsmouth late at night.

A man approached the woman, who is in her 20s, as she was walking alone along Hampshire Terrace at about 11.15pm on Friday June 28.

Hampshire Terrace. Picture: Google Maps

The man tried to talk to her, before grabbing her waist and thrusting his crotch into her.

The woman managed to push the man off and walk away.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage. If so, we would really like to speak to you.

‘We believe this to be an isolated incident, but remind people to be extra vigilant and aware of their surroundings at night.’

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting 44190224079, or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

