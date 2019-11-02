Woman sexually assaulted by man after stopping to give him directions in Hampshire

Have your say

A woman was sexually assaulted after stopping to give a man directions to a train station.

The incident was reported to have taken place around 6.30pm on Monday in Andover.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was riding her bike and as she stopped in Charlton Road, a man approached her asking for directions to the railway station.

As she replied, the man grabbed her hand and kissed her cheek, and tried to kiss her on the lips.

He then shouted at a couple who were walking past.

The woman stepped back and managed to cycle away from the man. The incident was then reported to the police.

The man is described as:

- white

- around 5ft 8ins tall

- of medium build

- aged in his 50s

- shirt, dark hair

- light grey stubble

- wearing a long dark jacket

Police have released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

Do you recognise him? Perhaps you were there at the time and saw what happened.

If so, please call Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190388010.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.