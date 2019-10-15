Woman sexually assaulted in city centre in serious late night attack in Hampshire

A woman was the victim of a serious sexual assault in a city centre over the weekend.

The attack took place at around 5am on Saturday in Winchester in the vicinity of St George’s Street.

The sexually assaulted happened in the vicinity of St Georges Street in Winchester. Picture: Google Maps

Police are appealing for anyone who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage taken in the city centre between the hours of midnight and 6am to contact them.

Detective Inspector Graeme Eaton said: ‘We are appealing to people who were either driving or on foot in the city centre who may have seen or heard something suspicious or captured images or footage that might help our investigation.

‘We are interested in any footage taken in the city centre, but are also very keen to see any captured in the vicinity of St George’s Street, St Peter’s Street and Jewry Street.

‘If you were out and about within these timescales and think you can help, please contact us by calling 101, quoting Operation Diagram.’

DI Eaton added: ‘I would like to reassure residents that this type of incident is very rare. We are doing all we can to establish what has happened and prevent any further offending. High visibility patrols continue to be carried out in the area.’