Woman slapped round back of head on Lee-on-Solent bus journey - as CCTV image released of man
Police are now releasing a CCTV image as part of an investigation into the assault on a woman in her 30s during the bus journey in Lee-on-Solent. The incident took place between 3.15pm and 3.35pm on 18 November after the victim had got onto the First Bus X5 at Fareham bus station.
As the bus approached Lee-on-Solent the woman felt someone strike the back of her chair with force. Following this, she was then struck round the back of the head by a man she did not know who was sat behind her, causing pain to her head and neck. The victim then approached the bus driver and asked him to stop the bus, before she got off.
“As part of enquiries, we would like to speak to the man pictured. Officers have made attempts to identify this person, and are now asking for the public’s assistance,” a police statement said.
“If you know this man, please contact police on 101, quoting 44230472554. You can also submit information to us here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”