A woman was slapped round the back of the head by an unknown man while on a bus.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are now releasing a CCTV image as part of an investigation into the assault on a woman in her 30s during the bus journey in Lee-on-Solent. The incident took place between 3.15pm and 3.35pm on 18 November after the victim had got onto the First Bus X5 at Fareham bus station.

READ NOW: Woman found dead is named

As the bus approached Lee-on-Solent the woman felt someone strike the back of her chair with force. Following this, she was then struck round the back of the head by a man she did not know who was sat behind her, causing pain to her head and neck. The victim then approached the bus driver and asked him to stop the bus, before she got off.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to this man/ Pic: Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of enquiries, we would like to speak to the man pictured. Officers have made attempts to identify this person, and are now asking for the public’s assistance,” a police statement said.

“If you know this man, please contact police on 101, quoting 44230472554. You can also submit information to us here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/